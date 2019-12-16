Ascension Parish deputies looking for San Antonio man

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is a person of interest in a local investigation.

Michael Gene Burns, 56, of San Antonio, Tx., was last seen driving a dark blue 2013 Toyota Camry bearing the Texas license plate LBZ 5293.

Anyone with information on Burns is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories