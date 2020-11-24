As virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictions

After talking about the importance of wearing masks, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on at the end of the press conference updating the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. D (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is toughening restrictions on businesses and gatherings as Louisiana sees a third spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Democratic governor is decreasing customers allowed at restaurants, gyms, salons, casinos, malls and other nonessential businesses from 75% of their occupancy rate to 50%.

Crowds at churches will be capped at 75% of their capacity. Most bars will be limited to takeout, delivery and outside seating because the new restrictions require parishes to have low percentages of coronavirus tests returning positive to allow indoor drinking at bars.

High school football game crowd sizes will shrink to 25%.

The new rules take effect Wednesday and expire Dec. 23.