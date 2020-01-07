As tensions grow with Iran, Air Force deploys B-52 bombers to overseas base

U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing take off as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 7, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Martinez)

(KTAL/KX News) –The U.S. Air Force is sending a half dozen B-52 Stratofortress bombers to a base in the Indian Ocean as tensions in the Middle East grow.

“Praying for our airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base and all others who are being deployed to the Middle East. God bless and protect the defenders of freedom,” said Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson (R) said in a tweet early Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from CNN, the B-52s will be sent to Diego Garcia, a British territory that’s beyond the reach of Iranian missiles. The military hub acts as a strategic location for operations in both the Middle East and the Pacific.

Citing a U.S. official, CNN on Monday reported that the Cold War-era bomber will be “available for operations against Iran if ordered.”

KX News reached out to the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, which declined to comment on whether any Minot-based B-52s would be deployed. “To preserve operational security, we will not confirm or discuss details of potential deployments,” said Capt. Earon E. Brown in a statement.

Barksdale Air Force Base has also declined to comment on deployments for security reasons.

Barksdale and Minot are the only two Air Force bases in the United States that actively house B-52 Stratofortress aircraft.

The deployment to Diego Garcia comes just days after U.S. forces killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq.

Iran has said it intends to retaliate.