Arson arrest; woman said fires were to get rid of snakes

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a woman accused of setting fires told investigators she and her boyfriend were trying to get rid of snakes.

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Tuesday that 34-year-old Robert Lee Ramirez of Leesville faces two counts of arson and remains at large.

A news release Monday said 34-year-old Laura Ashley Lee of Leesville was released on $3,500 bond after being arrested March 18 on one count of arson.

A department spokeswoman says she doesn’t know whether Lee has an attorney who could speak for her.