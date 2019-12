Officials with the Opelousas Police Department have arrested 18-year-old Romond Bruno in connection to a Sept. 27 shooting that left one man paralyzed.

OPD say the shooting happened near the intersection of Rice Ln. and Larcade St.

Officials were able to make an arrest on Tuesday when investigators were following up on information.

Bruno was charged with Attempted Second degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, awaiting a magistrate hearing this morning.