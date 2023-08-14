ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man has been charged with rape and human trafficking as a result of an investigation of a mobile home fire in February, authorities said.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Nathaniel Carry, 68, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on Friday on one count each of human trafficking, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assualt and possession of a Schedule II narcotic as well as one count of simple arson in St. Landry Parish. Carry was additionally booked for two outstanding, unrelated warrants out of Krotz Springs.

On Friday, the SFM’s Apprehension Team located Carry at his home in Arnaudville. Once Carry was placed under arrest on the arson charge, deputies discovered a 30-year-old woman inside the home reporting to have been held there against her will for more than a week and subjected to physical and sexual abuse, authorities said.

Authorities said St. Landry Fire District No. 1 responded to a report of a mobile home fire Feb. 24 in the 500 block of 8th Avenue in Krotz Springs. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet dog was found dead inside.

Fire marshals said the fire began in the living room area, and was intentionally set. Carry, the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect in the case.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment and Carry was booked on several additional charges related to the alleged crimes uncovered during the arrest.

The investigation into the new allegations is ongoing. The SFM is asking anyone to share any information about Carry’s possible involvement in other crimes, of any additional potential victims, or to report suspicions of human trafficking activity in general, to the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity hotline which is available 24/7. The hotline number is 1-800-434-8007.