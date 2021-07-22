Armed standoff underway in Minden, LSP SWAT on scene

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police SWAT is at the scene of a standoff in Minden, where an armed man has reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on Gladney Street, across the street from Brookshire’s.

Minden police and Webster Parish deputies are also on the scene, according to Sheriff Jason Parker, who says it all started early Thursday afternoon. The man has displayed a gun and threatened to kill himself.

“We’re hoping this will end quickly with a peaceful resolution,” Parker said.

Police blocked off Homer Street in Minden, near where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home on Gladney Street Thursday afternoon. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

According to a post shared just before 4 p.m. by the Minden Police Association, the man “informed a mental health professional that he wanted to kill himself and others” and showed he had a gun, prompting responding officers to back up and attempt to come out without the weapon.

Instead, the man refused and barricaded himself inside the house.

“Mental health is becoming a crisis in this country. Minden is not immune to this. If you or somebody you know needs mental health help please use the state and local resources available.”

The standoff comes less than two weeks after a Doyline police officer and reserve Webster Parish deputy was mortally wounded in a shootout with a distraught man holed up in a house on Green Tree Street.

Parker is asking the public to avoid the area of Gladney and Homer Street.