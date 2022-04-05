NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans says unidentified armed men have kidnapped an 83-year-old nun who was serving as a missionary in the west African nation of Burkina Faso.

A news release Tuesday quotes Bishop Theophile Nare of the Kaya Diocese as saying Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson was taken late Monday or early Tuesday by the men, who also vandalized the convent in Yalgo. The once peaceful nation of Burkina Faso has seen a great deal of violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group over the past six years.