LULING, La. (WGNO) — A father and son are dead in St. Charles Parish after deputies say an argument between the two turned fatal overnight.

Sheriff Greg Champagne says deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of 4th Street just after midnight early Monday (Jan. 9) morning. That’s where detectives found a 35-year-old man dead in the hallway of the home and his 74-year-old father dead on a bed in a nearby room. Both men had been shot.

According to the 911 caller, later identified as the elderly man’s wife, the two men were father and son who were heard arguing in the bedroom. When the woman went to check on the two, she told detectives she saw her husband sitting up on the bed and his son standing over him.

That’s when the woman said she heard multiple loud booms. Detectives say her husband had been shot twice in his stomach, once in his chest, and once in his right arm.

When the woman tried to administer CPR on her husband, she reported hearing another loud boom from the hallway. The son was found in the hallway, dead from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Detectives say they are still in the process of gathering more information to determine what happened between the father and son in the moments leading up to their deaths. We’re told two firearms were found in the home believed to be connected to the shootings:

A handgun on the bed next to the father

A semi-automatic handgun at the feet of the son in the hallway

Several bullet casings were also found scattered on the floor throughout the bedroom and the hallway.

No names have been released as of Monday morning. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death for both men.

Anyone with any additional information that could help detectives is urged to contact the SCPSO at 985-793-6807 or 985-783-1135. Emails can be sent to ktennison@stcharlessheriff.org.