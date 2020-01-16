APSO searching for men accused of stealing four cases of beer

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook asking for the public’s help to find information on two men that stole four cases of beer from the Southwood Village Market on December 22.

They say three men walked into the store and two of them stole the beer.

The three men left the store in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Louisiana license plate: 265DGM.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.