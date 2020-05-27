APSO need public’s help with unsolved double murder

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help to find more information about a double homicide that happened on May 18, 2020, in the 500 block of Noah Daigle Road just west of Church Point.

Officials say the victims, John Guillory and Lois Guillory, both 71 years old, were fatally stabbed by an unknown suspect.

According to APSO, Mr. Guillory’s wallet was found in a ditch not far from the scene, leading detectives to believe this may have been a robbery.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.