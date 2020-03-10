APSO: Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend after fight

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

Officials say around 10:00 pm on March 7, deputies responded to a home in the 5400 block of Norris Road in reference to a possible homicide.

They say, once they arrived, a 38-year-old woman was found dead in a camper trailer. The victim’s boyfriend, 59-year-old Luis Valdez, was taken into custody at the scene.

According to officials, witnesses said that the couple had been fighting during the day. Deputies say they found evidence of the disturbance inside and outside the home.

Investigators arrested and booked Valdez into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. This is an ongoing investigation.