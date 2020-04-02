APSO K-9 receives body armor donation

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– One of Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office K9s has received a donation of body armor.

K9 Iron received a bullet and stab protective vest as a donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Diane Weidler of Holbrook, NY and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.