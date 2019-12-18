APSO is asking for public’s help in church burglary investigation

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary of a local church in the Richard Community.

(APSO)

Saint Edward Catholic Church, located in the 1400 block of Charlene Hwy., west of Church Point, was burglarized the night of November 24, 2019, just before 10: 30 p.m.

An unidentified suspect was captured on video surveillance breaking into secured boxes and stealing an undetermined amount of cash, authorities said.

The suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, mask, gloves and American Flag printed work boots.

The suspect left the building and got into into the passenger side a light colored 2011-2014 Ford F150 Crew Cab. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Charlene Hwy.

(APSO)

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.