APSO collecting unused medical supplies to be donated to local hospitals and nursing homes

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

GONZALES, La. (KLFY)– Beginging today (Monday), The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unused medical supplies that will be donated to local hospitals and nursing homes that are in need.

They will be accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) such as:

  • Hospital masks
  • Goggles
  • Face shields
  • Medical gloves
  • Hand sanitizer

People can drop off supplies at the training center (9094 St. Landry Rd. Gonzales, La.) between 9am and 4pm Mon-Fri.

For more information on what you can donate, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-8300, option 1.

