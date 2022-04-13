BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications are now open to apply for federal grant money dedicated to Louisiana historic preservation projects.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation say grants will be funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service. The deadline to apply is June 3 at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

“One of Louisiana’s greatest assets is our rich culture and heritage. There really is nothing like it anywhere in the country,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our culture is a strong economic engine for the state, and preserving that culture and history needs to be a priority. While there are many reasons people visit all over Louisiana, those I speak with tell me consistently that a big draw for them is a culture that will Feed Your Soul.”

According to Nungesser’s office, grants range between $3,000 and $75,000 and recipients will be notified by Monday, August 15.