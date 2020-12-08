Appeals court to rehear Texas abortion case in January

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans will next month reconsider a ruling that struck down a Texas law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

The Texas law used the non-medical term “dismemberment abortion” to describe the procedure. Abortion rights groups say the procedure is known as dilation and evacuation and is the safest and most common second-trimester abortion procedure.

A divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to strike down the law in October.

But the full court on Monday decided to rehear the case. The hearing is set for Jan. 21.