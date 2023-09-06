ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at approximately 07:09 AM the Alexandria Police Department responded to a call in the 1100 block of Murray Street in reference to a deceased person. At the time of this release, the identity of this individual is unknown. The cause and/or manner of death is undetermined. The body will be sent for an autopsy where routine toxicology tests will be run.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App (Apple Store) can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/