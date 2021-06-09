AP: Louisiana police unit probed over Black driver arrests

Louisiana News

by: JIM MUSTIAN

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office body camera video, law enforcement officers restrain motorist Antonio Harris, bottom center, on the side of a road after a high speed chase in Franklin Parish, La. (Aaron Touchet/Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The death of Ronald Greene following his violent arrest by Louisiana troopers in 2019 has prompted state police to convene a secret panel to determine if officers in the same unit systematically targeted Black motorists for abuse.

The panel, confirmed to The Associated Press by four people familiar with it, began its work less than a month ago to review thousands of hours of body camera video from as many as a dozen white Louisiana State Police troopers.

Four of those officers were involved in Greene’s arrest and others have been tied to at least three other violent arrests.

  • In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Louisiana State Police body camera video, Troopers Jacob Brown, left; George Harper, center, and others restrain motorist Antonio Harris on the ground on the side of a road after a high speed chase in Franklin Parish, La. Troopers exchanged 14 text messages peppered with “lol” and “haha” responses in which they boasted about the beating. “He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure,” Brown texted. “Warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man.” (Larry Shappley/Louisiana State Police via AP)
  • In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Louisiana State Police body camera video, Trooper Dakota DeMoss approaches motorist Antonio Harris lying on the ground on the side of a road after a high speed chase in Franklin Parish, La. Internal investigators found that troopers produced “wholly untrue” reports saying Harris resisted and that they sought to conceal the existence of body-camera video. (Dakota DeMoss/Louisiana State Police via AP)
  • In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office body camera video, law enforcement officers restrain motorist Antonio Harris, bottom center, on the side of a road after a high speed chase in Franklin Parish, La. (Aaron Touchet/Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)
  • FILE – This image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body-worn camera video shows other troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Dakota DeMoss/Louisiana State Police via AP)
  • FILE – This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office shows, from left, Louisiana State Police Troopers Jacob Brown, Randall Dickerson, George Harper and Dakota DeMoss. Court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the death of Ronald Greene. (Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)
  • In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Louisiana State Police body camera video, an unidentified law enforcement officer applies an electric weapon to the back of motorist Antonio Harris as he and other officers restrain him on the side of a road after a high speed chase in Franklin Parish, La. Troopers exchanged 14 text messages peppered with “lol” and “haha” responses in which they boasted about the beating. (Larry Shappley/Louisiana State Police via AP)

