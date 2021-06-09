AP: Louisiana police unit probed over Black driver arrests

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office body camera video, law enforcement officers restrain motorist Antonio Harris, bottom center, on the side of a road after a high speed chase in Franklin Parish, La. (Aaron Touchet/Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The death of Ronald Greene following his violent arrest by Louisiana troopers in 2019 has prompted state police to convene a secret panel to determine if officers in the same unit systematically targeted Black motorists for abuse.

The panel, confirmed to The Associated Press by four people familiar with it, began its work less than a month ago to review thousands of hours of body camera video from as many as a dozen white Louisiana State Police troopers.

Four of those officers were involved in Greene’s arrest and others have been tied to at least three other violent arrests.