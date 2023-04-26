SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A teenage girl died and another was injured after crashing their ATV on the North Shore, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

St. Tammany deputies say at about 6:15 p.m., they received a call from the Slidell area alerting them of an ATV crash. Responding deputies learned the victims were two 14-year-old females.

An early investigation revealed the teenagers were riding a four-wheeler on Lefleur Drive when they failed to maneuver a curve and crashed into a tree. Detectives say neither were wearing a helmet and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The teens were taken to different hospitals where one girl, later identified as Samia Rogers, died of her injuries.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

