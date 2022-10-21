BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Yet another record is broken in the state’s unemployment rate. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a 3.4% unemployment rate for September — the lowest in state history.

The unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points from August and declined 1.4 percentage points compared to a year ago in September 2021, according to LWC.

“Having a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest rate in the state’s history, and having set a new record for the fourth consecutive month serves as a reminder of Louisiana’s dedication to putting individuals back to work and moving Louisiana forward simultaneously,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates.

Governor John Bel Edwards celebrated the record low in a statement Friday, citing his optimism for the future of Louisiana. Read his statement below:

“For four straight months, Louisiana has set new records each month for the lowest unemployment rate in state history. Our state unemployment rate is now lower than the national rate, and we have added 226,000 jobs since the worst of the pandemic. I am inspired by the resolve of our people to come back so strong after suffering through the severe challenges of COVID-19 and two historically difficult hurricane seasons. We still have work to do, but I have never been more optimistic about the future of our state. We will continue our efforts to create good-paying jobs, diversify our economy, and put Louisiana at the forefront of the global energy transition. There is nothing we can’t achieve if we will simply put Louisiana first and work together.”

The state’s department of labor continues to promote its statewide hiring fairs and job search tools.

“Tech Ready LA also exists to help those who have already started their careers,” said Cates. “The program allows workers to advance further in their careers by assisting them in meeting the qualifications for higher-paid positions. I look forward to seeing more record-breaking data.”

For more information, visit LaWorks.net.