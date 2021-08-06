Another member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The hits keep coming!

Governor Edwards’ Office is reporting that another member of their staff has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This makes six staffers in the governor’s office who have contracted COVID-19.

The Office of the Governor released this statement with details below: