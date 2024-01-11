NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Frustration has grown to new levels among Saints fans following another season missing the playoffs, and many are calling for the firing of head coach Dennis Allen, including Ryne Hancock.

In an attempt to make sure the fans were heard, Hancock and a friend began raising funds through GoFundMe on Jan. 8 for a “fire Dennis Allen” billboard that would be placed on Earhart Boulevard.

“When you are angry about something, you do everything in your power to demand change. Apathy means you don’t care. Anger means that you do care,” Hancock said.

In just a couple days, the billboard nearly reached its goal; and Hancock began to put the plan in motion.

That’s when he says the advertising company decided to raise its price to an unachievable amount.

“All of a sudden, it went from the money that we raised, because we had the money raised within two days, it went from that to another amount, and we were like, ‘Screw it! We’re going to give everyone back their money,'” Hancock said.

Shortly after though, an anonymous donor got in touch with him and said he is going to fully fund a new billboard project with Lamar Advertising this time.

“They decided to come along and do it and I can’t thank them enough. I didn’t know there were money fairies in New Orleans. I didn’t,” Hancock said.

While Hancock says there may be more speed bumps ahead, he will stop at nothing to get his message across to the Saints organization.

“I stand on business. I stand behind my beliefs, and if somebody got a problem with it, I’m not hard to find,” Hancock said.

