Angola Warden placed on leave over payroll investigation

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) - A Cecilia man is behind bars after deputies responded to an alleged sexual assault at 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Colby Calais, 49, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Highway in Cecilia.

Authorities also found methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm at the residence.

Calais was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

No bond has been set at this time.