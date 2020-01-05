Angola inmate dead after fight with another inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A fight between two inmates at Angola State Penitentiary ended with one of them dead Saturday night, according to Department of Corrections Communications Director Ken Pastorick.

Major Jones, 32, was pronounced dead at around 9:46 p.m. Saturday after a fight with Gary Francois, 30.

Jones was serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction out of Sabine Parish. He had been at Angola since July 6, 2017. Francois is serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction out of Jefferson Parish. He has been at Angola since May 31, 2017.

An autopsy will be performed this week. Possible criminal charges are pending following the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time, according to DOC officials.