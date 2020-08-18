An investigation is underway after the death of an Angola inmate

Baton Rouge, La. (08/18/20)— Possible criminal charges are pending following the death of a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate yesterday.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The inmate was involved in a fight with his cellmate, and died a short time later at the prison.

It happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Correctional officers making routine rounds discovered the fight.

The other inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation at this time.

An autopsy will be performed this week. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

