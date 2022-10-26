Apple and a stack of books on desk with blackboard in background

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amid test results showing nationwide declines in students’ reading and math proficiency scores in the wake of the pandemic, there’s a bright spot in Louisiana’s results: The state education department says Louisiana fourth graders’ reading scores improved, even as the national average dropped.

Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — were released this week. The program tests reading and math skills for fourth- and eighth-grade students. Across the country, the results comparing 2022 to 2019, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels.

In rankings of the states, Louisiana remained low in all categories, with an overall ranking of 43. The state Department of Education reported a two-point decline in fourth-grade math. Eighth-grade reading scores were about the same as in 2019. There was a six-point drop in eighth-grade math.

But the state’s fourth-grade reading score went up by two points, while the national average declined by three points.

“This is not a ‘jump for joy’ moment because we still want to get better; however, they show our strategy for academic recovery and acceleration is working,” Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, said in a news release.