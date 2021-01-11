American Airlines restores flights to Louisiana airport

An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 taxies to the gate, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Airlines are continuing to pile up billions of dollars in losses as the pandemic causes a massive drop in air travel. American Airlines said Thursday, Oct. 22, that it lost $2.4 billion in the normally strong third quarter, which includes most of the summer vacation season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — American Airlines has resumed its flights to Louisiana’s Lake Charles airport after a nearly five-month suspension because of a large dip in travelers due to the coronavirus.

The American Press reports the airline’s flights resumed trips to and from the Lake Charles Regional Airport last week.

The airport was one of 15 markets that had American Airlines flights suspended in August. That suspension was supposed to end on Nov. 3, but the airport’s Director Heath Allen says it was extended into January.

The airline will now have three daily inbound and outbound flights from Lake Charles to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

United Airlines also has flights at the airport that go to and from Houston.