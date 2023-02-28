SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A sisterhood that has inspired future leaders throughout Louisiana and beyond for 75 years was founded by formerly enslaved women.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908 in Washington D.C. by 9 students led by Ethel Headgemen Lyle.

The Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated has continued the national organization’s mission of bringing service to all mankind in Shreveport for 75 years.

“It’s all about service we are definitely a service organization.” Current chapter President Charlene Voorhies said.

Before its inception three founding members of Delta Lambda Omega would travel to Marshall, Texas, to attend regular meetings with the Nu Omega chapter until the Shreveport chapter was chartered on February 3, 1947.

“Irma Green Jackson was the lead member of the group, and so Irma was really responsible, I told them, for bringing the Southcentral region, there was no Southcentral region before that.” former president Lueburta Jamison Myers said.

The chapter has grown from 7 to over 290, talented, savvy, and philanthropic women

“I have been an active member for many many years, and so when the process came out, and actually the chapter members just voted for me, to be and represent the chapter as Soror of the year, so I am Extremely honored.” Soror of the Year Angelor Johnson said.

“I was elected President of Delta Lambda Omega chapter in 1999, and I took the office as president in 2000, that January, and it was just so amazing to be there and to serve with women who were my mentors, so now you wake up and now you are leading your mentors.” former president Tari Bradford said.

From the first fundraiser at Central High School to owning their first Ivy Crown Community service building, the investments in the community are broad and impactful.

“One of the most things I am proud of is that we do own our own building, and it’s something not many chapters are able to accomplish we call it Ivy Crown, and so to have paid for that building is nice to have a two-story building to do the things that we love to do, and be able to serve when we need to,” Voorhies said.

Their message to women of the future is.

“So I would say to little girls is be persistent, study, work hard be confident be bold, stand forward speak up do a great job and I promise you someone is watching, and when you don’t even know it you are going to be rewarded.” 75 anniversary Gala Chairman, Bernadine Moss-Anderson said.

“Continue the work, if women first generation out of slavery could do this what about us,” said Myers