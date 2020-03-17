All Head Start centers closed, CEO issues plan of action for agency

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– As of today, all Head Start Centers have been closed. CEO/Head Start Administrator Almetra J. Franklin has also released an update on the agency’s plan of action regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to diligently plan on how the agency moves forward to protect the staff, children, family, and our general client populations,” said Franklin.

St. Mary Community Action Agency’s Plan of Action:

All Head Start Centers have been closed, beginning today, March 16th through April 20th, as per Governor John Bel Edwards Emergency Declaration. CAA offices will close two days a week. The remaining three days will be on a part-time basis, operating from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Liheap, Vita Tax Assistance, and general services will resume on April 6th, 2020. Transportation will be on an abbreviated schedule. Should something change during this time, they will adjust accordingly. Clients will have no public access to any of the facilities, including central offices, Neighborhood Service, and Head Start centers. Clients may, however, call in for emergency assistance by phone, fax, or email. The agency will continually update their Facebook Page and website with pertinent information. The agency is discussing plans to provide meals to children and senior citizens, as well as distributing commodities. Details on these plans are forthcoming.

Should the agency need to move beyond the April 20th Head Start centers closure date, they will institute ‘Phase II,’ which is still in the planning process.