Alexandria Police arrest juvenile suspect for 2nd Degree Murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday September 16, the Alexandria Police Department announced that they have arrested an unnamed juvenile suspect for 2nd Degree Murder.

The charge stems from a homicide that happened on Wednesday September 15 in the 1600 block of Yale Street. Per the report, police received a call on Wednesday September 15 stating that 37-year-old Kedric Clyde Stafford was found deceased inside his home.

“This is a tremendous tragedy, not only for the family of the victim but also for the family of the juvenile charged with the crime. Two lives senselessly destroyed,” stated Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “I commend our detectives for their quick follow through in arresting a suspect. As we have proven all year long, we will aggressively pursue those who choose to use violence against our citizens and bring them to justice.”

The investigation is still currently ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.