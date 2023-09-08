ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at approximately 04:00 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Monroe, Harmony Village, in reference to gunshots being fired at a vehicle. Neither the victims nor the suspects were on the scene when the police arrived. At the time of this release, there have been no reported injuries related to this incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/