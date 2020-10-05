Alcohol sales at sporting events to start again in approved parishes this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that alcohol may be served at sporting events this weekend in parishes that have qualified and opted in to open bars.

In a press release, the Governor’s office outlined the following guidance for alcohol sales at sporting events:

Alcohol may only be sold to customers who return to their ticketed seats to consume it.

Crowd managers and signage must be used to explain that standing consumption is not allowed.

Alcohol may only be sold to people who are wearing face coverings.

No alcohol may be sold after 11 p.m.

The stadium must comply with all guidance and regulations set forth by the State Fire Marshal or the Commissioner of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

This change will be added to an updated public health emergency order set to be issued later this week when the current order expires.

According to the Louisiana Coronvairus Dashboard on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website, the following parishes in Northeast Louisiana have reached percent positivity qualifications allowing local government officials to opt in to open bars: