Agent: Saints re-sign LB Kwon Alexander off Achilles injury

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. The Saints are bringing back Alexander. Agent Drew Rosenhaus has confirmed that Alexander signed a one-year contract with New Orleans worth up to $3 million. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds, File)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back outside linebacker and former LSU standout Kwon Alexander.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus says Alexander signed a one-year contract with New Orleans worth up to $3 million.

The deal comes on Alexander’s 27th birthday. Alexander’s 2020 season ended in December with an Achilles injury that prevented him from playing in the postseason.

Alexander started five games for San Francisco last season before being traded to New Orleans and making seven starts for the Saints.