AG Landry writes ‘scathing’ reply to Gov. Edwards over COVID-19 policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It took 3 days, but Attorney General Jeff Landry has fired the next shot in the back and forth COVID-19 discussion with Governor Edwards.

In a letter sent to Governor Edwards on Monday, Landry says “unlike you, I have faith in the people of Louisiana. I think they are fully capable of making decisions and assuming risks associated with daily life.” Driving to work every day is probably the most dangerous thing we do day-in-and-day-out, yet we do it routinely.” We have chose to exercise our right to assume that risk and make our livings.”

The entire letter from Attorney General to Governor Edwards can be found below: