AG Landry warns of contractor fraud following storm damage tour

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was in Northeast Louisiana on Monday, August 31, 2020, touring the damage left behind from Hurricane Laura.

Attorney General Landry toured damage by helicopter from South Louisiana to North Louisiana on Monday. He is set to drive back from North Louisiana to tour the damage by land and get a better view.

During his stop in West Monroe, Landry warned that many times after natural disasters scammers and con artists will prey on those who were most impacted by the storm.

“Be careful of contractor fraud. Contractor’s that will come in and tell you one thing and do another. You pay them and they won’t come and do the work,” said Attorney General Landry.

The Attorney General suggests that if you hire a contractor, take a selfie with them. He also suggests getting copies of their license and pictures of their vehicle tags.

To learn more about contractor fraud and how to report a case, click here.