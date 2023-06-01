NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and other leaders announced a major flood insurance lawsuit against FEMA on Thursday, June 1.
Landry was joined by Solicitor General Liz Murrill, Greater New Orleans Inc. CEO Michael Hecht, parish presidents and Levee District directors.
Landry says the lawsuit is aimed to protect Louisiana homeowners and small businesses from rising costs of flood insurance.
“FEMA’s flawed flood insurance formula will force Louisiana families and homeowners into bankruptcy or foreclosure. We are fighting to protect these hard-working people from this latest federal abuse,” he said.
Watch the announcement in the video player at the top of this story.
