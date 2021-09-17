After Ida: Mounting trash, rising anger in New Orleans

  • In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, people walk across Bourbon Street, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the French Quarter of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Bags and containers of household garbage and piles of storm debris line a New Orleans street, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ida struck the city, many residents are growing angry at the lack of garbage pickups in New Orleans— a problem officials say stems from labor shortages that began with the COVID-19 pandemic and were made worse by the storm. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
  • In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a man rides his bike across Canal Street, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the French Quarter of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garbage and debris are piling up along many New Orleans streets almost three weeks after Hurricane Ida pounded southeast Louisiana.

Anger is rising, too. Some residents told City Council members Friday that they haven’t had garbage picked up since a week before Ida hit.

Council members, meanwhile, say Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration is delivering confusing messages about what will be picked up when.

The city says much of the problem is due to labor shortages that pre-date the storm. And Cantrell’s administration said there have been few companies responding to bids for additional collection work.

