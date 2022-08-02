BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, June 26, a shooting was reported in Washington Parish, near the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road. What was an attempted murder investigation, is now a murder investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Bogalusa Police Department says they arrived on the scene but saw no victims. Officers say they searched the area and determined it was in fact the scene of the crime after locating nearly a dozen 9mm shell casings.

Sometime later, Our Lady of the Angels Hospital called the police department to advise of a gunshot victim in the Emergency Room. According to the Bogalusa Police Department. when officers arrived at the hospital, they learned that a 14-year-old male had been admitted with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A good Samaritan was waiting at the hospital and told police that they saw the victim lying on the side of the road. The Samaritan brought the teen to the hospital after seeing the wound. The victim was in critical condition and was transported to a trauma center that night, where he was put on life support.

On July 31, more than 30 days after the shooting, the victim was taken off of life support and died from his injury. Police are now investigating this incident as a murder.

On social media, the Bogalusa Police Department said, “Details on what happened that night are few. No witnesses to the shooting have come forward, and there is little evidence at this time.”

Detectives are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to please come forward. The Detective Division phone number is (985)732-6238. Callers may remain anonymous.