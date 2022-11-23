BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, Tuesday morning at around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The shooting took place after the two had an argument, police initially said.

Responding officers found Ronnie with one apparent gunshot wound, according to police documents. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he later died.

Adam told officers that he did it, and later admitted in an interview that he fired the shot after an argument. According to an affidavit, Adam said he becomes “extremely angry” when he hears someone blow their nose — which is what sparked the argument. After hearing Ronnie blow his nose, Adam allegedly grabbed a pistol.

The affidavit states that Ronnie provoked his son, telling him to “shoot me right here” before the shot was fired.

Adam told police he was remorseful after the shooting and called 911. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a manslaughter charge Wednesday.