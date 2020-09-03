Advocates want COVID-19 health monitor for Louisiana prisons

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Advocates for Louisiana prisoners are calling for the state to select an independent health monitor to track the safety of inmates in the coronavirus outbreak.

They also urged Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to do more furloughs because of the health risks. Lawmakers on the House criminal justice committee heard the suggestions Wednesday, but it was unclear if the recommendations would be followed.

A furlough program the Department of Corrections used earlier this year released only a few dozen people.

It drew criticism that it did too little to lessen the spread of COVID-19 or help those most at risk of serious harm from the coronavirus illness.