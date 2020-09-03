BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Advocates for Louisiana prisoners are calling for the state to select an independent health monitor to track the safety of inmates in the coronavirus outbreak.
They also urged Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to do more furloughs because of the health risks. Lawmakers on the House criminal justice committee heard the suggestions Wednesday, but it was unclear if the recommendations would be followed.
A furlough program the Department of Corrections used earlier this year released only a few dozen people.
It drew criticism that it did too little to lessen the spread of COVID-19 or help those most at risk of serious harm from the coronavirus illness.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Advocates want COVID-19 health monitor for Louisiana prisons
- Arkansas communities endorse hate crimes law effort
- Mississippi governor defends his use of phrase ‘China virus’
- Gov. Edwards supports a safer emergency election plan for the November election
- ‘I appreciate the Lord keeping me going’ Oldest and longest-serving employee with the city of El Dorado says he in it for the long-haul