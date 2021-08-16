Advocates gathering at Louisiana State Capitol to ask for “more than a mask mandate”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is going to be a busy morning for one group of advocates at the Louisiana State Capitol.
A group calling itself the Concerned Louisianans for Safe and Healthy Schools and Communities is gathering at 8:30 a.m. on the State Capitol steps.
This group plans to speak about what it calls the need “for safe and healthy schools across the state.”
According to organizers, “This diverse group of advocates is circulating a statewide petition that demands that Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education do more than simply require masks to keep our schools and communities safe during this unprecedented public health emergency.”
These groups make up the coalition that is holding the Monday morning news conference:
- Power Coalition for Equity and Justice
- The Amandla Group, LLC
- Progressive Social Network of BR
- Immunize Louisiana
- Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge
- Step Up Louisiana
After the 8:30 a.m. news conference, members of this coalition will make their voices heard at the House Health and Welfare committee meeting.
That meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Concerned Louisianans for Safe and Healthy Schools and Communities believe that “Louisiana needs more than a mask mandate to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19, that undoubtedly will happen without proper public health mitigation strategies.”