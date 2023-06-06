BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State leaders gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to talk about the need to fund early education.

As lawmakers fight out how the state should spend its money, advocates push them to invest in early childhood education. After the House stripped funding for early childhood programs, advocates call on them to put it back.

“The science and the data prove that when we invest early in our children that dividends will pay off. And so this is a no-brainer. However, you know, we have a lot of money right now and there are a lot of needs. And I’m saying that we need to prioritize those needs and those priorities for me, is our children,” said State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge.

The Senate budget plan put $14 million toward backfilling the $51 million lost in federal funding for early childhood education. The House opted against replacing the lost funds to save money and not have to bust the constitutional spending cap.

Children’s advocates say that research points to how critical it is to start teaching kids aged 0 to 5.

Advocates and lawmakers are on the steps calling on the legislature to put back the $52M into the budget for early childhood education. The senate put back $14M which they say is a good start but they need more. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/jOOn3TvFAM — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) June 5, 2023

“Investing in early care and education is not only a moral imperative, but also a smart economic move. With up to 13% return on their investment,” said Michael Williamson, president of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

Some lawmakers have been pushing to get the money back in the budget. A few senators spoke about how the state is faced with such high crime and poverty and that better educating kids can go a long way to help address those issues.

“When we talk about the juvenile crimes that are being committed it is because we haven’t put those resources where they need to at the appropriate time,” State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, said. “Now is the appropriate time. Now it is time for us. Look at the big businesses. They’re going to get the tax breaks, all the corporations. They’re going to get what they need. Our youth need it today.”

The state is currently flush with cash with over $2 billion in excess and surplus money. A house committee recently gave the OK to bust the spending cap – so more investments could be possible under this plan.

One senator said conversations about this funding are ongoing and that they hope it will be placed back in before the end of the session Thursday.