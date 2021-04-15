Addis man charged in 16-vehicle crash that killed teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police have arrested a man accused of causing a 16-vehicle crash in February on the old Mississippi River bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

After an investigation, state police said Thursday that troopers determined that 42-year-old Marlin Jordan’s actions leading up to the crash were negligent.

The agency did not provide any further details. Jordan, of Addis, was arrested on a charge of negligent homicide.

He was released later from the East Baton Rouge Parish jail after posting $75,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

