CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 18, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 129 near Louisiana Highway 909. This crash killed 29-year-old Brett Wright.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet work truck, driven by Wright, was southbound on Louisiana Highway 129. For reasons still under investigation, Wright’s vehicle exited the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment, before striking a tree. This action ejected Wright from the vehicle.

Wright, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 49 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths.