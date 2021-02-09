ACLU seeks Louisiana State Police facial recognition records

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana says it’s suing state police for records regarding the use of facial recognition software.

A copy of the state court lawsuit released by the ACLU says the organization’s director filed a public records request in September 2019, amid concerns the technology’s effects on privacy rights and racial profiling.

The request was for records referencing facial recognition software used by state police, and about training by a software company.

The suit says state police claimed not to have records regarding the software, despite evidence to the contrary. State police declined comment Tuesday, pending a review of the lawsuit.