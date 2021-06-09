ACLU of Louisiana comments on “Secret Investigation into Louisiana State Police Troop F”

Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. A Louisiana State Police trooper has been suspended without pay for kicking and dragging Greene, a handcuffed Black man whose in-custody death remains unexplained and the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Body camera footage shows Master Trooper Kory York dragging Greene “on his stomach by the leg shackles” following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit, according to internal State Police records obtained by The Associated Press. (Courtesy of the Greene family via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police Troop F is the subject of an internal investigation by a secret panel.

This is the same unit that was involved in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019.

The secret panel is tasked with looking at body-camera videos that belonged to around a dozen white troopers over the last two years.

The ACLU of Louisiana is commenting on what it calls a “Secret Investigation into Louisiana State Police Troop F Officers Over Racist Policing.”

The statement from the ACLU of Louisiana is below: