ACLU and NAACP join Ronald Greene’s family for a rally in Baton Rouge

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald A. Greene. Greene’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging Louisiana state troopers “brutalized” Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest” before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by a car crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The ACLU of Louisiana, the NAACP of Louisiana, and Ronald Greene’s family will join together for a rally in Baton Rouge to demand police accountability in the death of Ronald Greene.

According to a release from the ACLU, they want accountability for the police officers, federal oversight of the Louisiana State Police, and reforms to police operations that include elimination of qualified immunity.

The ACLU says the rally will begin at the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol and then march to the Governor’s mansion on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.