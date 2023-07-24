CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — America’s oldest surviving Pearl Harbor veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday.

At the American Legion Hall, Post 225, Pearl Harbor Veteran Joe Richard was surrounded by family and friends to help celebrate his 100th birthday. Richardson said it was an honor and blessing to celebrate this milestone, even more so with loved ones.

Richard’s daughters Connie Figueron and Brenda Langlinais spoke of how proud they are of their dad and the ability to celebrate the milestone.

“It’s amazing to see all of his friends. Fellow veterans, and a lot of our cousins and our relatives that came from a good distance to be with him,” said Langlinais.

Louisiana Department Commander Ron Crowley said to know Richard is to admire him.

“Joe Richard is an amazing man. He has persevered through everything in life and an to of that has to do with him being in the service. And surviving what he has gone through is remarkable,” said Crowley.

As the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, Richard was recognized for his bravery and service. Benjamin Soileau with the Army National Guard said it was an honor to come out and help celebrate Richard as he hopes to one day be able to make the same impact.

“It’s indescribable. It’s very honorable the sacrifice he made. And not just him but every WWII, every veteran period,” Soileau described.

The city of Church Point honored Richard by declaring July 23 Joe Richard Day and received keys to the city.