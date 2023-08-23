DERIDDER, La. (KLFY) — Wildfires in Beauregard Parish are forcing the evacuation of a retirement home, according to a Facebook post by Acadian Ambulance.

“Due to wildfires in the area, Acadian is preparing to evacuate 18 residents from DeRidder Retirement Home to areas in north Louisiana using our AMBUS,” the post read. “We also have 3 units on standby around the area, including the shelter at the DeRidder Jr High School.”

A statewide burn ban has been issued by the Louisiana Fire Marshals after extremely high summer temperatures. According to the fire marshals, the burn ban is in effect because of “extremely dry conditions.”

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Red Flag Warning for increasing winds, low humidity and extreme drought.